A New Castle County Police officer has been charged with official misconduct and excessive use of force after an encounter between the suspect and a 16-year-old female prisoner at police headquarters.
Officials did not detail the alleged incident, but said a fellow officer witnessed the interaction between Cpl. Michael Carnevale and the victim on August 31, 2021, at 3601 North DuPont Highway and reported it to the department, who handed off the investigation to the commander of the Office of Professional Standards for the New Castle County Division of Police.
After review, the commander determined the incident elevated to criminal conduct, and the division's Criminal Investigation Unit conducted a weeks-long investigation into the officer's behavior, police said. Following interviews with witnesses, other officers, and the victim, the case was then turned over the the Delaware Department of Justice's Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.
The DOJ announced Carnevale was being indicted on charges of offensive touching, official misconduct, and falsifying business records. He additionally "separated his employment" with the department prior to disciplinary action for violating several internal policies, police said.
“I am troubled by the interaction that occurred between Former Corporal Carnevale and the 16-year-old victim in this matter," said New Castle County Police Chief Col. Joseph Bloch. "While this is a sad day for the New Castle County Police, I can assure you the actions by Carnevale do not, in any way, represent the actions or beliefs of the many honorable officers of this Division. I am committed to making certain our officers hold themselves to the highest standard of conduct, treating each member of the public with the respect they deserve, ensuring their safety not only in our communities but also within our own walls. I’d like to express my gratitude to the officers who brought this excessive use of force incident to our attention and to our partners at the Department of Justice for assisting us in completing a thorough investigation.”