Vaughn Bond, Junior, wrapped up a three-decade career as a New Castle County police officer on Thursday, September 30, 2021, with a walkout ceremony at the county's public safety building in Minquadale.
But Bond won't be away for long.
He's been nominated by New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer to become the next Public Safety Director pending County Council approval.
Bond became emotional as he walked out into the sunlight to see lines of police officers, paramedics, emergency communication employees, lawmakers, and friends.
He said when he became a police officer his initial goal was to be a field training officer (FTO).
"I would never have imagined that my journey would have taken the route that it did," said Bond.
But his aspirations changed when he met Lieutenant Booker Johnson.
"He was my lieutenant on A squad," said Bond. "An African American male wearing a white shirt sitting at the front of the table. I changed my goal to be a lieutenant."
Bond progressed beyond that becoming the county's first Black police chief.
He thanked the current and past New Castle County executives, Matt Meyer and Tom Gordon, who were both in attendance. Gordon also served as county police chief.
Bond's final words were for the rank and file officers.
"Most importantly to the men and women of this police department - continue to hold your head up. The last few years we have faced what no one else in law enforcement has ever faced. And the thing that I'm proud about is each and every one of you did it with dignity."
Meyer has nominated Captain Joseph Bloch to be the next police chief, pending County Council approval.