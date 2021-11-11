Recently-promoted New Castle County Police Chief Col. Joseph Bloch said homicides are up over the past two years, but that other major crimes in their jurisdiction have been less common in 2021.
Bloch updated New Castle County Council's Public Safety Committee on yearly numbers based on October 24, that show there have been 17 fatal shootings, 24 total shootings, and 67 reports of shots fired.
The fatal shootings are up from 4 at that point in 2020, and 5 in the year previous. There had been 29 shootings by October 24, 2020, with 92 reports of shots fired.
Bloch said drawing a pattern to the shootings has been a challenge, at times.
"There were a couple of domestic related, but really a lot of these, and what we've seen over the past 10 years, a lot of our homicides are over very low-level drug deals, meaning marijuana. We have a lot of drugs in New Castle County, and it's not typical that we have a homicide that's over cocaine, meth, or even heroin."
Eight of the 17 homicides in New Castle County Police's jurisdiction took place evenly between January and February. Only July's three fatal killings were more than two in a month the rest of the year.
Some of the crime rates that have gone down since the heart of the pandemic have been assaults, burglaries, robberies, and even vehicle thefts.
Bloch said a bump in vehicle thefts took place last year when 12-18 year olds were out of school.
"They weren't in school, they were going out, taking cars, stealing cars, doing shootings, and one of the frustrations were there was no rhyme or reason."
Bloch said vehicle thefts were proving to be the gateway to sometimes more serious crimes.
"What was very unique was cars were stolen from different areas, and then these kids were doing shootings, mostly based on things that were spawned off of social media."
Bloch's numbers showed there have been a 9% drop in total calls for service in 2021, and the amount of police stops are down 27.5% to 7,365 from 2010's 10,163.
County Councilman Jea Street did not respond during the chief's presentation, but during the later County Council session, said some of the data can be misleading, as New Castle County Police share jurisdiction with the Delaware State Police and several municipal agencies, including Wilmington.
"Those numbers are not all-inclusive, and everybody knows what's going on the city. I think we need to give a lot more attention, and a lot more money, to reducing this violence."
New Castle County Council passed a spending resolution for the first $54.2 million of American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government, but it did not spell how much would be going to violence-mitigation programs.