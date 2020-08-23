ChristianaCare will supply health workers to aid the New Castle County Police in an expanded Behavioral Health Unit.
Six caregivers: a mental health professional, two case managers, a license clinician, a registered nurse, and a child victim advocate will begin teaming up with NCCPD this fall.
Their lead tasks will be centered on aiding the mental health and substance abuse disorder issues in the county, according to ChristianaCare Vice President Erin Booker.
"The police department has seen increased calls for psychiatric crisis needs, so this really arms them with more support to go out and give the community really what they need and get them connected into treatment and ensure that their mental health and substance use disorder needs are being met."
Booker said these issues have come into the forefront as pandemic-related restrictions continue to affect people in all aspects of their lives.
"We know that in COVID there has been a significant increase with depression and anxiety. We've seen increases in overdoses. We know there is a very large impact because of isolated, and these types of diseases become exacerbated in isolation."
The goal of the Behavioral Health Unit is for an officer to respond to a call at the same time as a health professional, taking some of the burden off of the police officer from having to deal with sometimes complex medical issues, according to Booker.
"Police are wonderful, but they are not trained clinicians. Having them paired with a trained clinician insures everyone's safety, but also then does give the community what they need to support them during a crisis."
Booker said another goal the unit will have is trying to help in preventative medicine, as opposed to just reactive after an emergency call has been made, and it could be too late.
"We have absolutely seen an increase in overdose deaths, we have seen an increase in NARCAN utilization in the community as well. There has also been a very focused effort to make sure we are getting more NARCAN into the community to really have that life-saving capability for someone who might experience an opioid overdose."
Funding for the $2 million program has come from federal and state grants that were announced in October 2019.