New Castle County and Wilmington Police are reporting a significant increase in the number of thefts, and attempted thefts, of Kias and Hyundais, model years 2011 to 2021.
To help combat the number of incidents New Castle County police will be doling out 240 steering wheel locks, free of charge, to drivers of those model vehicles.
The event is being held Monday, May 15, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at County police headquarters on Route 13.
Drivers must be in the Kias or Hyundais to receive the lock.
The increasing number of incidents involving these vehicle models has been linked to a post on the social media platform Tik Tok.