New Castle County Police identified Monday four victims killed in a series of shootings in December.
According to authorities, the following victims were killed in the following incidents:
- 29-year-old Dakevis Reed was killed around 2 p.m. on December 10, 2020, in the 100 block of Rose Lane. He was one of two victims shot in the incident.
- 23-year-old Allen Huff and 18-year-old Iris Longakit were killed around 9:15 p.m. on December 12, 2020, in the area of Fairway Road.
- 36-year-old Robert Wright was killed around 5 a.m. on December 14, 2020, in the unit block of Bristol Way in the Kingston Court community.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact New Castle County Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 302.395.8110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.