New Castle County Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Newark shopping center.
Officers responding to a "shots fired" report at the Shoppes of Village Square on Marrows Road shortly before 1 Saturday morning found "multiple" people wounded and one man dead near Bob's Famous Tavern, police said.
NBC10 News reported there were 2 victims, one of whom was wounded--the shooter fled, and two cars were towed away from the scene.
New Castle County detectives are investigating the incident, and they're asking anyone with information to call Detective Michael McNasby at (302) 395.8110 or Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov.
Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP.3333 or submit a tip through the New Castle County Police App, or IM the department on Facebook at New Castle County Police.