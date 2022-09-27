New Castle County Police have charged a Wilmington man with two counts of armed robbery, and they are concerned there may be more victims who have not reported the crime.
22-year old Jyar Davis turned himself in to county police on Monday, September 26, 2022, and is now being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $230,000 cash bail.
Police say Davis allegedly robbed a 39-year old man on August 28th, and a 20-year old man on September 21st. The suspect met the victims through the online dating app Grindr.
Police say in both cases the suspect pulled a gun on the victims and demanded their money and cell phones. Neither victim was hurt.
Detectives said they used both forensic and digital evidence to identify Davis as the suspect.
Police believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone who may have had contact with Davis to contact Detective Daryl Haines at Daryl.Haines@newcastlede.gov or by calling (302)395-8137.
New Castle County Police said this is a national crime trend and there are some tips to help stay safe through any online dating apps.
- Meet in a public place
- Tell a friend where you’re going
- Don’t rely on your date for transportation
- Block and report suspicious users
- Avoid connecting with suspicious profiles
- Video chat before you meet up in person