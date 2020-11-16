A man was shot and killed south of Wilton Sunday afternoon, according to New Castle County Police.
According to authorities, the victim was shot around 3:45 p.m. on November 15, 2020, in the area of Ashley Drive.
The victim was transported to an area hospital but, despite life-saving efforts, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
The incident took place less than a mile away from another fatal shooting in the Appleby Estates community the day prior around the same time.
Anyone with information regarding this active, ongoing investigation is urged to contact the New Castle County Police Criminal Investigations Unit Det. Jennifer Escheman at 302.395.8110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.