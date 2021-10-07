New Castle County police are looking for the suspects who broke into a pair of apartment complex drop boxes and stole rent checks and money orders.
Police say the Lexington Green Apartments leasing office was targeted on Monday, October 4th.
Two suspects broke into the rent box and stole a total of 28 rent checks and money orders.
The following night, October 5th, the Oaktree Apartments rent box was raided yielding another eight rent checks and money orders.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects whose images were caught on surveillance cameras.
