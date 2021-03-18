An 18-year-old man has been charged with a rape in the Rolling Hills community.
According to New Castle County Police, Miguel Sanchez-Perez was identified as a suspect in a Sunday, March 14, 2021, sexual assault where a victim was raped during a gathering earlier that evening.
Sanchez-Perez was apprehended Monday, March 15th, police said Thursday. he was charged with felony second-degree rape and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $60,000 secured bond.
Police are concerned, following an investigation, that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. Brian Lucas at 302.395.8110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.