An eight-year veteran of the New Castle County Police force has been charged with third-degree unlawful sexual contact following an off-duty incident on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
New Castle County Police said "due to the location of the incident," Delaware State Police will be handling the investigation.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay while an investigation is conducted. The New Castle County Police did not identify the officer by name or photo, and Delaware State Police have not yet issued any information regarding the incident as of publication.