A New Castle County Police officer was hospitalized in a crash near Bear Tuesday afternoon.

Police said an unidentified trooper was travelling north along Salem Church Road north of Route 40 at about 5 p.m. on October 11, 2022, when a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old woman crossed the center line and hit the marked police vehicle.

Both the driver and the officer were taken to Christiana Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Salem Church Road was closed for about three hours for the crash investigation.

