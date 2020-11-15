New Castle County Police said a man was murdered in Appleby Estates Saturday, and they're looking for whoever's responsible.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired near Estates Drive and Conlin Court at about 4 p.m. found a man who was wounded, police said.
The cops and New Castle County Paramedics tried to revive him, but couldn't, and the man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
There's no information about a suspect at this point, and police are asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call Detective Jeffrey Sendek at (302) 395.8110 or email Jeffrey.Sendek@newcastlede.gov.
Tipsters may also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP.3333, submit a tip through the New Castle County Police App, or visit the New Castle County Police Facebook page.