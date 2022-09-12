New Castle County police were able to track electronics stolen in a burglary in Bear leading to the arrest of two suspects on Sunday.
The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. on September 11, 2022, when the 29-year old victim returned to his Pine Woods residence and found the place ransacked.
Police said a basement window was shattered.
Among the items taken were nearly two dozen pairs of Jordan sneakers and multiple electronic devices including an Apple Watch.
The electronics were tracked to Hunters Run Trailer Park where the items were recovered and 28-year old Aaron Ortiz and 19-year old Devin Beasley were arrested.
Both were charged with felony burglary and released on unsecured bail.