New Castle County police have introduced virtual reality (VR) training as part of their training procedures.
County police officials said they've acquired the Axon Virtual Reality training package.
The virtual reality headsets and scenarios will allow officers to train in realistic empathy, de-escalation, and use of force training, in a safe and efficient manner.
County police spokesman Officer Grigori Lopez-Garcia said the training is from the perspective of both the officer and the person the officer is interacting with.
"It allows you to see what the person is going through," said Lopez-Garcia. "It let's you put yourself in their shoes."
According to police the virtual reality provides a training environment that heightens senses and introduces officers to stressors that are hard to replicate outside of a real-world incident.
Current training scenarios include situations in which people are suicidal, schizophrenic, autistic, hearing impaired, or those suffering from Alzheimer’s or Post Traumatic Stress.
"We'll continue to get new scenarios every month," said Lopez-Garcia.
Police say those future scenarios will assist officers in developing de-escalation techniques and also provide them with realistic use of force situations.