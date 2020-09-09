Authorities are investigating a traffic collision involving a New Castle County Police vehicle along I-95.
According to police, an on-duty patrol car was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the area of the Churchmans Road exit, where it had stopped to assist a disabled tractor-trailer and a black SUV in the shoulder.
The officer was seated in his vehicle with his emergency lights on when the vehicle was struck b a Nissan Altima, which then bounced back into traffic, where it was struck by a Chevrolet Blazer.
All operators, including the officer, were transported to an area hospital where they were treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact New Castle County Police M/Cpl. Michael Henderson at 302.395.8118, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.