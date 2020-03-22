New Castle County Police are warning you about a phone scam involving a spoof of New Castle County's non-emergency assistance number.
Someone impersonating a police officer is telling people they've been subpoenaed to appear in court, and to avoid a "failure to appear" charge, they'll have to pay $1,500.00, police said.
The number that comes up on the victim's caller ID is the County's non-emergency assistance number, 302.573.2800, but police say that number's not set up to make outgoing calls.
If you've been scammed, you can call 302.573.2800 or 302.395.8171 to report the scammer.