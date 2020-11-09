New Castle County Police said Monday they would never call a citizen about jury duty or attempt to collect payments over the phone as they warn area residents about a new round of scam calls.
Police said scammers provided the name Wesley Neeman to a potential victim, reporting she'd missed jury duty and would have a warrant issued for her arrest. Wesley Neeman is, in fact, a police officer with the department, but he was not the individual making these calls.
Police reminded residents:
- We will never contact the members of the community about missed jury duty.
- We will never take funds over the phone, any payments owed must be made in person to the respective court.
- The only way to alleviate a warrant is to appear at the issuing agency, or at the court.
- If you receive a call from our non-emergency number, it is also a scam. The system we use is not able to call back on that line nor will it enable anyone else to call out. The 302.573.2800 number is fully functional for incoming calls only.
- Most importantly, if you think you have been the victim of a scam or fraud please do not be embarrassed or ashamed. These scammers can be very convincing, and you are not alone. Contact the New Castle County Police non-emergency line 302.573.2800 or 302.395.8171 to report a scam.