New Castle County Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects in connection with a forgery investigation.
Police say the victim in the case is a 41-year-old woman whose purse had been stolen from her car at the Midway Softball Field on May 17, 2021.
The victim then noticed fraudulent transactions on her bank account.
Detectives were able to obtain a photo from a drive-thru teller where police said a suspect cashed three fraudulent checks utilizing the victim’s driver’s license for identification.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact New Castle County Police by phone or through their web site www.nccpd.com.
Tipsters may also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.