New Castle County says they are following the wishes of the family and will not publicly release the body-cam footage of an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.
The shooting took place on March 6, 2023 near the area of Maryland Avenue and East Reamer Avenue, leaving 22-year-old Andrew Edelman dead.
New Castle County said the officer's body cams activated, and did capture the events leading to the shooting.
They said the family of Edelman chose not to release the footage, however, the footage will go to the Department of Justice Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust as they begin their investigation into the shooting.
According to police, officers moved in on Edelman's vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store, but he allegedly ignored their commands, and instead he drove in their direction.
A 10-year member of the New Castle County police fired at the vehicle, hitting both Edelman and his 21-year old female passenger.
The involved officer was pleased on administrative leave pending the investigation.