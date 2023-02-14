Students in New Castle County will have the opportunity to receive a scholarship from the county.
From now until Friday, March 24, 2023, students can apply if they live in New Castle County, have a financial need for the scholarship, and are currently enrolled or pursuing an undergraduate degree or post secondary degree.
“College graduates benefit our communities in various ways through higher rates of civic engagement, volunteerism and making our communities stronger, and together that leads to stronger and healthier communities,” said County Executive Meyer. “These scholarships will help students access their goal of becoming a college graduate.”
Last year, New Castle County distributed more than $100,000 in scholarships to more than 80 students.
A committee of local educators and community leaders review applications and finalists will be interviewed by the committee.
Finalists will be invited to interview with the scholarship committee starting in April and winners will be invited to an awards ceremony in May.