New Castle County officials are looking for public feedback on how the $108 million it will receive in American Rescue Plan Act funds should be allocated.
Residents are encouraged to submit their ideas and suggestions to County Executive Matt Meyer via NewCastleDE.gov/reimagine, the idea being:
"This is a historic opportunity to reimagine the communities in which we live, an unprecedented opportunity to address problems that arose in recent months and divisions that have festered for decades," Meyer said. "We look forward to our continued partnership with County Council to get these funds to the communities, families and individuals in most need.”
The county will receive $54 million in 2021, and another $54 million in 2022-- 12 months after the first payment. The funds must be used by December 31, 2024.
The funds are approved by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform's Reconciliation Act to be used to:
- Respond to the public health emergency with respect to the COVID19 or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality
- Respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers of the county that are performing such essential work, or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work
- For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue (i.e. online, property or income tax) due to the public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year of the county prior to the emergency (I.e. January 20, 2020), or
- Make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
The county has been recognized by the National Association of Counties and the National Academy of Public Administration for its "innovative" use deploying its $322 million in CARES Act funding, which included addressing community health inequities, analyzing the sewer system to detect COVID-19 spread, and purchasing the Sheraton Wilmington South hotel and turning it into an emergency homeless shelter.