For some area residents who have found themselves asking 'Can you hear me now?' while on a cell phone, New Castle County officials are hoping to answer that with a resounding 'Yes!'
County Executive Matt Meyer on Monday, August 14, 2023, announced that a request for proposal (RFP) has gone out for construction and service of three new cell towers.
Meyer made the announcement at the Hockessin Library, one of several spots in the county that a detailed analysis showed lacked decent cell reception.
"We identified three major gaps, that I think to the people of this county will not be a grand surprise," said Meyer. "One of them is down outside Townsend, another outside Middletown, and a third where we're standing now up around Hockessin."
To expedite the process of constructing the towers, the county will use their own property for the towers.
"We're looking here at the PAL Center as one, down outside of Middletown is Back Creek, and our Treatment Farm 1 outside Odessa are our three target areas," said county Chief Technology Officer Mike Hojnicki.
Funds for the project, about $1.3 million, are coming from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
"We're using the funds to offset the cost to help expedite the providers ability to actually build a tower that can support multiple carriers, and get that up very quickly through offsetting their construction costs and acquisition of land," said Hojnicki.
"People who live, work and play across our county, across our state, have countless stories, including unfortunately every now and then some public safety stories," said Meyer. "It's really, really important that we as government take the lead in addressing gaps in cell coverage service."