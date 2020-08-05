Students at the four high schools that make up the New Castle County Vo-Tech School District have become the latest Delaware community to speak out about racism within their school's walls.
Members of Delcastle, St. Georges, Hodgson, and Howard have banded together to form "NCCVT Speaks" whose stated goal is "empowering students, faculty, parents, and alumni to speak out on racism and discrimination within the NCCVT school district."
Testimonials have been posted on the group's Facebook page, but during a Town Hall Monday night, St. Georges' student Shiane Reynolds spoke on what she's seen and heard.
"We do see a decent amount of racism from slurs being used in the commentary of many of the kids. In previous years we've seen kids take it even farther, as to bring certain items that, in a way, represent hatred."
Liz Grant is the parent of a former student at St. Georges, and said it was tough to listen to the stories she'd heard from her student after school.
"I don't feel that this generation should be experiencing the things that they're going through: the hatred, the racism at the level that it is. We know in the world there is racism, we can't control it, we all hope it didn't exist, but it does. I can't believe that kids this age are having it this up close and personal."
Words and action in the hallways is one concern, but Delcastle's Brianna Bingham said it's also the words they are learning, and not learning in the classroom that need to change.
"Names I always hear are Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, Harriet Tubman, I hear those names repeated every single time we learn anything about the black community. I know they've done great things, but there are a lot of other black leaders who have done a lot in our world, and I feel those names need to be recognized."
New Castle County VoTech Superintendent Dr. Joseph Jones did not attend the Zoom Town Hall, choosing to have the district represented by four assistant principals and their Director of Human Relations, but said he was surprised "in a good way" that the topic of learning came up.
"I think it begins with reviewing our curriculum as a whole, and we've started that work already. That was one of our initial works that started prior to the page. It was interesting to see that as something as one of the things our students wanted us to review. What do we actually read? What do we offer our students to read? I think it begs us to say what's out there for our students, beyond the traditional curriculum. We have had a major surge in education to reform our curriculum to be standards driven. When Next Generation Science Standards come out how do we meet these standards, we did the same thing with Common Core, but now we're being thought to say, yeah you can reach these standards, but are there other ways to reach these standards with material that really reflects the diversity of your school? Does it reflect the institutional racism and biases that continue to plague our country? And does it empower our students? We want knowledge to be used for the ability to act upon."
Jones said he has been in touch with some of the student leaders of NCCVT Speaks, and said reading the words of some of the testimonials hasn't been easy.
"It's painful, whenever our students are suffering, and they've experienced wrongdoing. To read and see those comments, it hurts. It hurts to know that our students are enduring some injustices. It's really about being empathetic to our students. One student suffering in this regard is too many."
Jones said the Vo-Tech District is looking to take action with "Take The Next Steps: A Virtual Teen Summit" that will take place Tuesday, August 11 at 1 p.m.
"Our goal is to roughly have 200 students present to create basically an affinity space, where they are comfortable to share out."
NCCVT Speaks is joining "NCS Speaks" (Newark Charter), and "Wilmpsspeaks" (Wilmington Private Schools Speak Up) in attempting to throw the spotlight on racism in their communities.