The pandemic touched everyone's lives, but New Castle County officials on Wednesday sought to make an investment into a group that saw already hard times become increasingly more difficult because of it.
On November 3, 2021, County Executive Matt Meyer announced they would seek to use $3 million of their $54 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to make an investment over three years into the Nurse-Family Partnership.
"Which is a long-standing, evidence-based practice that pairs registered nurses with low-income moms," said said Kirsten Olson, CEO of Children & Families First, which operates the nationwide program in Delaware, "To really help them achieve optimal health for themselves and for their babies, support child development, support parenting until the child turns two."
Expansion of the program would allow for the Nurse-Family Partnership program to assist 120 more low-income single mothers on top of the roughly 250 families they currently assist.
"It's really about expansion of services. We've provided the Nurse-Family Partnership since about 2010, across the state," Olson said. "This will really increase our service capacity by almost 50%. We'll expand our team, we'll be able to hire more nurses, and we'll be able to conduct more outreach and really get out into the communities in New Castle County where moms have high needs. We're really looking to identify new, low-income, first-time moms to help connect them to our service, and really drive those positive health outcomes in the short-term, and over the long-term."
Low-income single mothers were facing the same issues as everyone else during the pandemic, and continue to face even now those ongoing struggles and lingering obstacles created in its wake. Some schools are still reliant on virtual learning options, parents already living paycheck-to-paycheck were being forced to stay home for those children, and in certain communities, violence and crime have festered for decades, Meyer said.
"We've taken problems that we recognized just in the last year-and-a-half are serious, alarming problems in our community, and this is a time-tested solution that's been operating in our county, but we're expanding the opportunity," Meyer said. "If you listen to WDEL every day, and listen to what the negative news is about our city, our county, and our state, there are families living in abject poverty and there are families growing up in communities wrought with violence. There's all sorts of research that says the roots of that violence is often in the earliest years of children's lives, in infancy, with the the nutrition, the health, the environment in which they're raised."
This investment would ultimately be about opportunity, Meyer said, and its a place the county could invest funds to actually see a return on investment, he said.
"There is...a 2010 study on Nurse-Family Partnership by the Archive of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine a bunch of pediatricians who basically looked at this program over a 12-year period, and found there was actually a 6.8% return on investment," Meyer said. "That's to say the government expenditure on this program, which is our $3 million, was actually more than returned in savings by a reduction in the need for food stamps, Medicaid, and other public and welfare services."
The county will present all its ARPA fund proposals to council for vote next week, detailing how much the administration would like to see allocated to this and other programs.