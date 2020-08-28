A Delaware Superior Court ruling issued August 18, 2020, went in favor of New Castle County in its ongoing efforts to stifle development of a 180 acre parcel in Pike Creek Valley.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer was pleased with the Court's decision against Pike Creek Recreational Services (PCRS) in connection with the former Three Little Bakers golf course.
"There's a deed restriction," said Meyer. "I've thought from day one it's pretty clear, it's got to remain a golf course.
"What the court said is 'there is a deed restriction,' and so if you want to lift it you have to go to County Council.
"So I guess the plaintiffs will make a decision whether to appeal or take it County Council."
PCRS challenged both the deed restriction and the County's Unified Development Code (UDC) as part of an effort to build more than two-hundred units on the property.
The deed restriction covers 130 of the 180 acres of the former golf course which has been closed since 2010.