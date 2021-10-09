A woman was critically injured in a drive-by shooting in Newark early Saturday morning.
The victim arrived at a hospital in a private car shortly after officers responding to a report of loud music and people in the street arrived at the scene in the 100 block of Madison Drive, Newark police said.
The woman had been in the driver's seat of a car parked in front of a house when another car drove by, shots were fired and the woman was wounded--the other car was last seen going southbound on Elkton Road.
Police found several shell casings at the scene, and they're asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Det. P. Keld at (302) 366.7100 x. 3106 or email pkeld@newark.de.us.