Delaware State Police have arrested 22-year old Erik Hilton of Bear and charged him with murder in connection with a stabbing Sunday evening November 13, 2022, at La Piazza Di Caruso at the Peoples Plaza shopping center in Glasgow.
Troopers were called to the pizzeria just after 6 p.m. and found a 41-year old man from Middletown suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the suspect entered the store and confronted the victim, who was also the owner, stabbed him and then fled on foot.
Hilton was injured in the incident and troopers located him at a nearby medical center getting treatment.
He was arrested without incident and is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on one-million dollars bail.
Police have not released a motive for the attack.