Five candidates are campaigning for three seats on Middletown's Town Council Monday.
The quintet includes just one incumbent, James Reynolds, who finished third in 2020, the last time these three two-year seats were open.
Among his competition is Bruce Orr, who finished fourth, beaten in a vote 464-253 by Reynolds in the 2020 balloting.
The other three candidates are new to Middletown's council races: Jeffery Broughton, Sr., Vincent Francabandera, and Craig Sherman.
Current council members Robert McGhee and Robert Stout did not decide to seek another term on council. McGhee had been on council since 2004, with Stout serving since 2015.
Voting will take place from Noon to 8 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Town Hall Council Chambers at 19 West Green Street.
That's also where the final results will be announced after the final votes are tallied Monday night.