Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a pedestrian in the Wilmington area.

Friday night at around 9:15, the unidentified man walked across Marsh Road, near the intersection with Silverside Road near Branmar Plaza, when he was hit by a Honda Accord.

Police say the man was not in a crosswalk or using a flashlight.

He was taken to the hospital but later died due to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The road was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

