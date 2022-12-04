A 40 year old pedestrian was struck last night at around 9 p.m. to Centerville Rd. in the area of Boxwood Rd.
New Castle County paramedics treated the woman for internal injuries along with injuries to her pelvis and the lower portion of her body.
New Castle County EMS, Belvedere Fire Company Cranston Heights Fire Company, Elsmere Fire Company, and Minquas Fire Company of Newport all responded to the call, with the victim being in critical condition as she was transported to Christiana Hospital.
There is no word at this time about the driver that allegedly hit the pedestrian.