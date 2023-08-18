Music lovers in the Delaware Valley are losing an option, as Wilmington radio station WJBR-FM is being sold.
According to paperwork filed with the Federal Communications Commission, VCY America, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin agreed to purchase the radio station from Beasley Media Group for $5-million.
The deal does need FCC approval and is expected to close in the coming weeks.
It's anticipated VCY will change WJBR's music format to a non-commercial, Christian-based talk format.
As the music ends on WJBR, radio listeners are reminded that "Today's Best Music" remains available on WDEL sister station 93.7FM WSTW.