Wilmington Police said they have arrested a teenager in connection to an "accidental shooting" in Northeast Wilmington Thursday afternoon.
Police said they took a 15-year-old young man into custody at the scene on the 200 block of West 30th Street Thursday afternoon, and after an investigation, they charged him with First Degree Assault, and possessing a firearm while prohibited.
He was arraigned, and then released on $22,500 unsecured bail.
Police provided no update on the shooting victim, who was listed in critical condition on Thursday. They also did not specify why they believe the shooting was accidental.