There's a new spotlight on the diversity and attractions of Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley.
The Greater Wilmington Convention & Visitors Bureau just launched a four-month, integrated marketing campaign designed to highlight the treasures of the area to attract potential visitors living within a 200-mile radius of its accessible Mid-Atlantic location.
Central to the campaign is the Brandywine Treasure Trail Passport, which allows visitors to experience 12 of the region’s top attractions for one low price.
The Passport gives them the option to discover all 12 participating sites – including the five du Pont estates – in a day or two, or extend their experience through spring, summer and fall.
The marketing campaign, representing the Bureau’s largest communications campaign in decades, also builds awareness of the region’s diverse (and tax-free) shopping, recreational activities like biking, and the area’s incredible arts and historic attractions.