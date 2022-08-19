Wilmington police are charging a 17-year-old who crashed a stolen car.
Cops tried to pull over a car which had run a red light on Sunday night, but the car fled - eventually crashing into an unoccupied vehicle in the 2700 block of West Street in northeast Wilmington.
The suspect ran into a home but was arrested a short time later.
Police later learned the car had been reported stolen.
The teen is charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and was committed to the New Castle County Detention Center on $20,000 cash-only bail.