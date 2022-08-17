Wilmington Police are still investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in the city's Southeast 9th Ward.
The victim was identified Wednesday as 19-year old Marell Lowe.
He was shot and killed Sunday night around 9:45pm on North Monroe Street.
Wilmington Police are still investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in the city's Southeast 9th Ward.
The victim was identified Wednesday as 19-year old Marell Lowe.
He was shot and killed Sunday night around 9:45pm on North Monroe Street.
Dir. of News & Programming
Chris Carl is Dir. of News & Programming for WDEL-AM/FM and WDEL.com. He also anchors Delaware's Afternoon News.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.