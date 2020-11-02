New Castle County's hazard pay program remains in limbo.
According to a memorandum, dated September 24, 2020, obtained by WDEL from County Attorney Wilson Davis said the program needs far more definition before it can be implemented.
On August 25, 2020, council approved spending $5 million in CARES Act funding on hazard pay for New Castle County and municipal employees, and County Executive Matt Meyer signed the legislation.
The hazard pay initiative was approved after an earlier proposal from County Executive Matt Meyer, called "Hero's Pay" that would have given $10,000 payments to full-time county first responders, was not passed in council due to concerns that "bonuses" were listed as ineligible under U.S. Treasury Guidelines for spending of CARES Act dollars.
Of primary concern, Wilson said Ordinance 20-084 does not set parameters for eligible employees, pay structure, an applicable timeframe, or even the define hazard duty.
"The ordinance is silent as to how hazard pay will be calculated--for example, whether eligible employees would receive a lump sum or a percentage of their base salary. The ordinance does not provide guidance as to whether the hazard pay would be on a weekly, monthly, or hourly basis. Nor does the ordinance provide any guidance as to whether all eligible employees would receive the same level of compensation," the memo said. "Council must clarify its intent in supplemental legislation on these key questions."
Additionally, the memo notes working conditions and wages are mandatory subjects of bargaining under the Public Employment Relations Act and Police and Firefighter Employment Relations Act, and that neither New Castle County code nor any collective bargaining agreements for the count define "hazardous duty" for county employees.
The memo also brings up concerns about applicable timeframes for payment.
"It does not address whether such payments are retroactive or prospective only."
The memo includes several potential model programs used in other states.
Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle who sponsored the hazard pay legislation told WDEL she has no plans to submit subsequent legislation to clarify the ordinance to address key concerns proposed by Wilson.
"It’s already done. It passed council, and the county executive signed it, and so it is law," she said. "There’s nothing more to do, it’s up to the administration to implement it," Hartley-Nagle said.
County Executive Meyer fired back, referencing council's responsibility to move forward on this front.
"Six months ago we proposed a $15 million allocation to provide $10,000 hazard pay [Hero's Pay] to each police officer, paramedic, firefighter and all first responders who put herself or himself in harm’s way during this crisis,” said Meyer. “County Council rejected that. Instead they passed a $5 million allocation that our legal department says cannot be spent without additional action from County Council. As it stands today, County Council has remained silent on moving forward with legislation required to disburse the funds. We remain committed to provide additional compensation to public employees who have been on the front lines during this crisis.”
Council is also running out of time to submit subsequent legislation. Currently, without an extension, the county's $322 million in CARES Act funding expires at the end of the year. Federal U.S. Treasury guidelines require that they money have been expended--not allocated--by December 31, 2020. However, the possibility exists Congress could extend the deadline into the new year as the country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
