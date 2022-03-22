New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer's proposed FY 2023 budget includes no property tax or sewer rate increases.
Meyer officially proposed a $318,715,112 county operating budget for next year, a 2.28% increase from this year, with an additional capital budget of $39,549,762.
"We are not immune to these increased costs and pressure, amidst demand for increased services to deliver for you, in your county government. In this budget we have prioritized keeping your costs low, so tonight, once again, we propose zero increase in your property tax or sewer fee rates. "
Meyer also called for increased state funding for paramedics, creating a 50-50 balance in costs.
"...to balance this life-saving responsibility evenly between the county government and the state government. This slight change to the funding formula will enable us to add paramedic stations and directly improve response times to you in an emergency when seconds are precious."
Meyer said the County will also be trying to be a more attractive place to work.
"We will begin offering 12 weeks of paid parental leaves to employees. We've also updated policies for teleworking and alternative work schedules, as the pandemic has highlighted the value of more flexible work arrangements for our employees."
New Castle County will also be seeking an extension as they continue to work on their strategic plan, which instead of the traditional 5 or 10 years, the County is looking ahead to 2050.
Meyer also highlighted the County's efforts in administering 390,869 COVID tests at 483 events, New Castle County has also distributed over 1 million sets of PPE, and 196,710 free at-home COVID tests.
New Castle County is expected to begin its individual department budget hearings next week. They must finalize a budget by June 30.