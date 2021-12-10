New Castle City Police are investigating a crash that shutdown Route 9 on Friday morning, December 10, 2021.
The wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of 7th and Larkin streets in New Castle.
A mini-van being driven northbound crossed the double yellow line and hit a tractor trailer nearly head-on.
The 53-year old woman driving the mini-van was treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics and taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.
New Castle City police said the victim's condition had improved to stable later in the day.
The roadway was shut down for several hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.