A 56-year-old food delivery driver from New Castle was charged with displaying a gun toward a FedEx employee blocking the roadway while he was making a delivery to the business, Delaware State Police said Tuesday.
According to authorities, Keith Stubbs was attempting to make a delivery in the area of the FedEx location at 49 Davidson Lane when two employees at the location were "blocking the roadway for a brief period of time."
Employees move their vehicles when Stubbs beeped at them, police said, but Stubbs pulled up next to them and began cursing at them before showing the weapon to a 51-year-old victim and threatening to shoot him.
Stubbs completed the food delivery at FedEx and left the area, but was located by New Castle City Police near his place of employment. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with felony aggravated menacing and misdemeanor terroristic threatening. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $2,500 cash bond.
Police said they were unable to locate a gun.