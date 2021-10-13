Both New Castle County and Kent County will host meetings on the reassessment process that's happening statewide.
Tyler Technologies is conducting the property reassessments that were ordered by a judge as part of an education equity lawsuit.
The project is expected to take multiple years to complete. There are roughly 212,000 parcels to be inspected in New Castle County, 180,000 in Sussex County, and an additional 80,000 in Kent County. Mike McFarlane, senior project appraisal supervisor for Tyler estimates New Castle County's portion of the reassessment will be completed in time for the 2023 taxation period.
Kent County's meeting will happen Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Levy Court Chambers at 555 Bay Road in Dover.
If you can't make it in-person, you can join virtually via Webex by clicking here. You can also dial in by calling 408.418.9388 and using access code: 2338 223 8497. The meeting can also be watched live on YouTube. New Castle County will be hosting a series of meetings, both online and virtually, that start next week.
Here's the schedule:
- Wednesday, October 20 at 6 p.m. 67 Reads Way, Gilliam Multipurpose Room | Register Here
- Thursday, October 21 at 2 p.m. 67 Reads Way, Gilliam Multipurpose Room | Register Here
- Thursday, October 21 at 6 p.m. 67 Reads Way, Gilliam Multipurpose Room | Register Here
- Wednesday, October 27 at 6 p.m. 67 Reads Way, Gilliam Multipurpose Room | Register Here (accessibility session with ASL interpreter)
- Thursday, October 28 at 1p.m. 67 Reads Way, Gilliam Multipurpose Room | Register Here
To access these meetings on Zoom, click here. The webinar ID is 828 8241 0392 while the passcode is 716384. You may also call 312.626.6799 and use the aforementioned webinar ID and passcode.