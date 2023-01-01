A New Castle man is in prison, charged with stabbing a Philadelphia woman to death on New Year's Eve.
19-year-old Jesse Nartey was sharing a room with the 26-year-old alleged victim at the SureStay Plus hotel on Concord Pike, Delaware State Police said.
Nartey is accused of stabbing the woman several times with a kitchen knife during an argument around 5 p.m. Saturday--he then called 911 to report the stabbing.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are withholding her name pending family notification.
Nartey was booked into the Howard Young Prison on first-degree murder and weapons possession counts.
The State Police homicide unit is still investigating the incident, and they're asking anyone with information to call 302.741.2821 or Delaware Crimestoppers at 1.800.TIP.33.33.