A New Castle man was imprisoned for allegedly stealing controlled substances from a pharmacy at knifepoint.
Thomas Maney, 40, waited by the back door for a 55-year-old employee of the Walgreens in the 1100 block of Pulaski Highway to come out in the afternoon hours on Saturday, February 19, 2022, Delaware State Police said.
When the worker emerged, Maney pulled a knife and demanded drugs, which the worker gave him, and Maney ran off.
New Castle County Police officers found Maney hiding in a drainage ditch, and he was arrested on charges of first-degree robbery and wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony before being booked into the Howard R. Correctional Institution.