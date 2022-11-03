A man is charged with sexual solicitation of a child following an incident in the New Castle area.
New Castle County Police said that a man drove past a 13-year-old girl and her friend Monday afternoon in the Kingston Court community, turned around, then stopped and spoke with the girl about having sex. He then asked if the girl would get into his car. The girl refused, and the man drove away.
Based on a description, police obtained a warrant for 30-year-old Norbert Matara. Matara was arrested Thursday without incident. He is charged with one count of sexual solicitation under age 18.
Matara was released after arraignment and being issues a $5,000 unsecured bail
County Police also asked that anyone with surveillance footage or information related to the incident contact police this way:
Please contact Detective Alex Laux at 302-395-2756 or by email at Alex.Laux@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or visit us on Facebook (IM) at the New Castle County Division of Police.