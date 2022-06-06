Delaware State Police have arrested and charged 56-year old Donald Gladden of New Castle in connection with a string of tobacco store hold ups in the New Castle area.
Troopers say Gladden was arrested Sunday afternoon, June 5, 2022, after he crashed his pick up truck on Landers Lane following a pursuit.
Police allege Gladden had just robbed the Tobacco Outlet at Route 273 and Appleby Road when he was spotted by troopers who gave chase.
Gladden allegedly forced an employee to fill a bag with cartons of cigarettes.
He's also accused of similar robberies at tobacco stores on May 27th and May 31st.
Gladden is being held on $83,000 bail at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on the following charges:
- Robbery First Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Mischief
- Traffic offenses