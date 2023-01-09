An 18-year New Castle man was arrested early Sunday morning following a report of shots being fired in Middletown.
Police said they responded to Plymouth Place around 2 a.m. for a report of gunfire.
While canvassing the area they found a vehicle in a nearby convenience store parking lot with what appeared to be damage from bullets.
Police say one of the vehicle's occupants, identified as Donald Chapman attempted to run off, but was caught and arrested.
Chapman was allegedly in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun.
He's being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on $26,000 bond on the following charges:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- resisting arrest with force
- felony noncompliance with conditions of bond