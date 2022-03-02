A 35-year old New Castle man, who was arrested in November, 2021, for a rash of break-ins at storage facilities and construction sites, is back in jail for similar crimes.
Delaware State Police said this time Brian Gallagher led police on a chase from the Prices Corner area to Newport before being arrested on Tuesday night, March 1, 2022.
Troopers said they attempted to stop Gallagher's SUV at Greenbank Road and Kirkwood Highway but he refused to stop.
The SUV crashed on Spruce Avenue and Gallagher fled on foot, but he was tracked down near railroad tracks in Newport.
Gallagher is charged with nine break-ins being investigated by Delaware State Police, and two more under New Castle County police jurisdiction.
He's being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $43,000 cash bail.
A list of new charges filed against Gallagher:
- Burglary Third Degree (Felony)- 6 counts
- Possession of Burglary Tools (Felony)- 2 counts
- Attempt to Commit Burglary Third Degree (Felony)
- Theft Over $1,500 (Felony)- 3 counts
- Criminal Mischief Over $5,000 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Disregard a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Theft Under $1,500- 7 counts
- Criminal Mischief- 11 counts
- Criminal Trespass Second Degree
- Attempted Theft Under $1,500
- Numerous Traffic Violations