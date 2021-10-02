A New Castle man is in prison, charged with trying to kill a woman during an argument.
Richard Lawson III and the woman were arguing as they were riding in her car on Wheatleys Pond Road in Clayton Friday night, Delaware State Police said.
The dispute turned physical, and Lawson pulled a gun and shot the woman in the face--she went to a nearby house to call for help.
Troopers caught up with Lawson a short distance away and charged him with attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during a felony and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.
Lawson's being held at the Howard Young Prison.