A 23-year-old New Castle man was charged with attempted murder in connection to a Monday morning Walmart parking lot shooting outside Wilton, Delaware State Police announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, Ezekiel Tamba approached a 2019 Dodge Caravan parked in the lot at 117 Wilton Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. on January 10, 2022, and asked for money from the 29-year-old man from Bear seated inside.
When the victim said he had none, Tamba allegedly pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking the victim multiple times.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for head and neck injuries.
Authorities said an investigation led them to identifying Tamba, who turned himself in at police headquarters, then struggled with troopers as they attempted to take him into custody.
He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and resisting arrest with force. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $330,000 cash bond.